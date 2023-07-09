Outlander season 7 episode 5: Jamie Fraser’s struggle ahead?

We are going to have a chance to check out Outlander season 7 episode 5 on Starz in a matter of days, and for Jamie Fraser, this one will be big.

Throughout the past season-plus, there has been a pretty significant undercurrent for Sam Heughan’s character that could still be highlighted further on-screen. This is a guy who everyone has these big expectations for, as multiple people all want him to be all of these different things. We understand a great deal of this on some significant level already, but we do still think that all of this also must be taking an enormous toll on him mentally.

Think about it like this: He will most likely be thrust into a leadership position once more as we approach one of the most important early battles of the Revolutionary War. Meanwhile, he clearly has it weighing on him that he wanted to get Young Ian back to Scotland. He also has barely had the time to lament the loss of Roger and Brianna, who are still alive but in a totally different time period that he can never fully visit. Many other close friends or family members from his past are also either dead or extremely far away. He does still have his rock in Claire, and that is helping him to stay focused on the matter at hand. That love for her is a significant driving force.

Yet, every man has a breaking point and as we get deeper and deeper into the first half of this season, we worry that things could eventually break. What could be the catalyst for that? Well, the prospect of having to fight his biological son William amidst the war could be it. This is something that is still bubbling underneath the surface, and we’ve yet to fully get there on the show.

Do we imagine that Sam is going to do an amazing job on these scenes? Sure, but we worry for the character. It is hard not to.

