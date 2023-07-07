Outlander season 7 episode 5 promo: Jamie, Claire’s next step

As you prepare to see Outlander season 7 episode 5 on Starz next week, there is so much we have to wonder about. Take, for starters, trying to figure out what Jamie and Claire are going to do as they prepare for a huge change in their lives. The Revolutionary War is here! There is no real anticipation for it anymore, and they each have some major duties that they must uphold.

With that, it feels as though any hopes that they had of making it back to Scotland are going to be on hold for a really long time. You just have to hope that they are prepared for whatever is next from here, right? There is going to be more violence, and Claire will be trying to help patients despite working along someone who clearly does not respect her. Meanwhile, Jamie will do his best as a leader, not that this is going to come as much of a shock to anyone out there.

In the present-day timeline, meanwhile, Roger and Bree are going to be rather shocked that Ticonderoga is the setting for what’s going on with Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe’s characters. Why are they there? It’s another question that you will have to wonder about for a rather long time.

Meanwhile, Brianna has her work cut out for her at the same time to try and earn the respect of her new colleagues around the dam — which she really should not have to do. It is another reminder of the rampant misogyny that is present within both her line of work and also the time period.

One very important thing to recall

We are now at the halfway point of the first part of this season! There’s a lot of great stuff ahead, but we are reminded very much here that there is going to be another hiatus that comes our way before long.

