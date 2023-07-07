Outlander season 7 episode 5: A look at ‘Singapore’

Next week on Starz, you are going to have a chance to check out Outlander season 7 episode 5 — so what can we say on it now?

Well, for starters, the title here is “Singapore,” which probably has a pretty specific meaning beyond what is clear at the moment. Stories in both timelines are going to be heating up, and for Jamie and Claire, they once again find themselves in a position where their lives are very much different from what they’ve been as of late. This has been a very topsy-turvy season for them and while we’d love to claim there is some stability pretty soon, how can you ever expect that given where they are? We are right in the thick of things with the Revolutionary War, and it is about to impact some of the main characters in a way that it has not so far.

One other interesting thing to note here now is that we are halfway through the first part of season 7. Remember that after episode 8, we are going to see the series take a long hiatus moving into a return in 2024.

To get a few more details now all about the future, just go ahead and check out the full Outlander season 7 episode 5 synopsis below:

At Ticonderoga, Jamie and Claire prepare for an imminent British assault. Roger compiles information about time travel.

By the end of this episode…

We do tend to think that the shape of the war is going to be much clearer, especially when it comes to Jamie and Claire’s specific role to play in it. They’ve both gone through so much and in that way, they can bring a lot of wisdom and experience to the table.

Yet, in the end, war is horrible. No one wants to be in this place, even though they are fighting for freedom.

