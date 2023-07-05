Outlander season 7 episode 4: John Bell on Young Ian’s guilt

We don’t think it is going to come as a shock but moving into Outlander season 7 episode 4 on Friday, Young Ian will have a lot on his mind. We don’t exactly know how he wouldn’t, given all that transpired!

Let’s flash back for a moment to episode 3, where John Bell’s character killed Mrs. Bug by mistake. Now, Arch Bug is plotting revenge against him, and has claimed that when Young Ian least expects it, he will come back and take away someone or something he cares about as the ultimate act of revenge. There’s no denying that this is a pretty dark twist, but herein is also your reminder that this is a pretty dark show. This is the sort of thing that ends up happening here a lot of the time.

Because of this threat, Young Ian does find himself in a rather different position than he is used to. Speaking on this further to TVLine, here is just some of what the actor had to say:

“There’s something kind of new about this, right? This fear comes from his own actions ,,, Here he as killed, accidentally, Murdina — someone who he loved. So his own guilt to do with that is wracking up inside of him.”

Moving forward into episode 4, we imagine that the character will for sure be wrestling with his own guilt — but, beyond just that, the looming threat that something rather sinister is going to be creeping up around the corner. That’s a really hard way to live! Just add to this that we’re talking about a character here who has already endured a great deal of trauma as it is. The world has not been altogether kind to him from the very first moment we met him. Here’s to hoping that things get better at some point soon.

