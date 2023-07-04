Outlander season 8: Sophie Skelton looks to final season

As so many of you out there more than likely know at this point, Outlander season 8 is coming! However, it is also going to be the end. We are looking towards the final season of the show, but luckily we still have a lot of season 7 to get through first.

The good news for a lot of the cast at this point is actually rather simple: A lot of them are prepared now for what lies ahead. What’s the reason for that? Well, it has a good bit to do with the fact that they were expecting season 7 to be the end in the early going. They effectively got one more batch of episodes that they were not originally prepared for. Here is what Sophie Skelton (Brianna) had to say on that subject in a new interview with Collider:

We went into Season 7 thinking that it was gonna be the last one, so Season 8 is a bonus for us and a bonus for the fans. It means we get more time with these characters and with the family that we’ve created, so it’s good. There’s still joy to be had yet.

So how is this series going to conclude? There are still a lot of questions out there about this, given that no one on board here is beholden to having to conclude things the same exact way as the Diana Gabaldon books. Our hopes is obviously that there is going to be some sort of happy conclusion. We may not necessarily see Jamie and Claire in the same place as Roger and Bree, but we just want to know that they are all fulfilled with the lives that they have lived. That’s the best way for us to feel really great about saying goodbye to them.

Of course, even after season 8, it doesn’t mean farewell to the world — there is a prequel in the works, and there could be more spin-offs.

