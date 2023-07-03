Outlander season 7 episode 4 spoilers: Will Arch Bug return?

As you prepare to see Outlander season 7 episode 4 over on Starz this Friday, of course there is a lot to consider. Jamie, Claire, and Young Ian may be heading off to Scotland, with the operative word there being “may.” There are still a number of major threats floating around out there for each of them, and then there is also the looming American Revolution.

For the sake of this piece, though, let’s focus in on one subject in particular in Arch Bug. How can you not, given his status now in Young Ian’s life? He had the opportunity to take out John Bell’s character after what happened with Mrs. Bug, but Arch opted not to go through with it. Why? He feels that in some ways, killing Young Ian would be to easy. Instead, he is going to wait until the character has something to lose and then, he’s going to take it from him.

As if this whole idea was not ominous enough, just go ahead and see what Hugh Ross (who plays the Arch character) had to say to TV Insider:

“I think [Arch] will pop up again. He has to get his vengeance.”

Well, the way that we personally describe it now is a little bit different. We tend to think that Arch will try to get his vengeance, but whether or not he actually does is still a worthy subject for debate. Just remember that with this sort of thing, nothing is ever so simple. Also, we tend to think that Young Ian will be looking over his shoulder. He is a smart, capable, and savvy young man who has gone through a lot. Because of that, he’s going to do whatever he can to hold onto whatever it is that he holds dear.

