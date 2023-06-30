Outlander season 7 episode 4 promo: Back to Scotland?

In one week’s time you’re going to see Outlander season 7 episode 4 arrive on Starz, and let’s just say that not all will be going according to plan for Jamie and Claire Fraser.

First and foremost, let’s spend a moment talking about what the two were looking to do following the events of episode 3. They made all of the proper preparations to leave Fraser’s Ridge behind in order to head back to Scotland. Why? It was fulfilling a promise that Jamie made to get Young Ian back safely. It was a long, arduous journey, but one that he and his wife were prepared for. Also, the two recognized that historically, it may not be too easy to make that journey a little later on if they waited.

Well, here is the big problem with all of this: The timing may still not work out in their favor. Given that the Big House is gone and the Frasers have yet to build their next home, this made the most sense for them from a travel point of view. However, we tend to think something is going to go awry. There’s a reason why we don’t see Scotland in a preview for what lies ahead, and we tend to think it’s tied to them not actually being able to make the trip as planned. So much of this season has been themed around the American Revolution, and it’d be hard to do that if Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe’s characters were all the way in Europe. We tend to think their plans will be interrupted.

Be prepared for this to be a story where we inch closer to the war, and also one where we could see a little bit more William. We’ve noted this already, but once upon a time this episode was meant to be the season 6 finale before a lot of things were changed around.

If there was ever a story that fully paved the road for the Revolutionary War, this one will be it.

