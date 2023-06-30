Outlander season 7 episode 4: ‘A Most Uncomfortable Woman’

Next week on Outlander season 7 episode 4, you are going to see a story titled “A Most Uncomfortable Woman.” What can we say about it now?

Well as per usual, there are a few different things that are important here to multiple characters, but let’s begin with a big story note. Originally, this episode was meant to be the season 6 finale, and we don’t get the sense that there were some fundamental story changes that came as a result of the delay. We tend to think that this episode is going to be huge, epic, and really set the stage for what’s coming up next. To be specific, we mean that within the context of the Revolutionary War, otherwise known as the thing that will probably encompass most of the rest of the season.

For a few more specifics, check out the full Outlander season 7 episode 4 synopsis below:

On the way to Scotland, Jamie is pulled back into the Revolutionary War. William is sent on a covert mission. Roger and Brianna struggle to adapt to their new circumstances.

The storyline for Roger and Bree is going to be so interesting, mostly in that the two characters are so fundamentally displaced from everyone else within the story. Yet, they also still have an importance that is more significant than they probably even know at the moment.

Another interesting x-factor this season?

It has to be the presence of dreams within the story, right? This is an interesting new wrinkle for Jamie that is so fun to explore and introduces another variable into the whole mythos of time-travel. He can’t physically appear in different timelines and yet, he can see things that fundamentally, he should not be able to see. Doesn’t that make the remainder of this story all the more crazy? Well, if nothing else we tend to think so.

