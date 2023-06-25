Outlander season 7 spoilers: News on episode 4 and more

As we get prepared for the month of July, why not go ahead and share details from a lot of upcoming Outlander episodes? The folks at Starz have gone ahead and made some info official for upcoming episodes, all the way through episode 7. Remember that the first half of the season will end with episode 8 and from there, we will be on hiatus until early next year at least. (There is no specific return date yet for the second half of the season.)

So what is there to look forward to here? Well, we’ve got some synopses below, but remember that there are some spoilers ahead. If you want to move forward through season 7 completely blind as to what lies ahead, stop reading now.

Still with us? Well, here we go….

Season 7 episode 4, “A Most Uncomfortable Woman” – On the way to Scotland, Jamie is pulled back into the Revolutionary War. William is sent on a covert mission. Roger and Brianna struggle to adapt to their new circumstances.

Season 7 episode 5, “Singapore” – At Ticonderoga, Jamie and Claire prepare for an imminent British assault. Roger compiles information about time travel.

For those wondering, Ticonderoga is an important site for one of the first major US victories during the Revolution. We’re intrigued already to see how it is shown within the series.

Season 7 episode 6, “Where the Waters Meet” – Jamie and Claire help civilians flee Ticonderoga after the fort falls into British hands. Roger discovers the identity of the mysterious ‘Nuckelavee’.

Season 7 episode 7, “A Practical Guide for Time-Travelers” – Jamie prepares to face British forces in battle. Roger and Brianna question Buck MacKenzie’s intentions. William fights in the First Battle of Saratoga.

Clearly, there is a lot going on within a lot of these episodes. Remember, as well, that Roger and Bree are now back in the 20th century. Will they stay there? That’s just one thing you have to wonder about at present…

(Photo: Starz.)

