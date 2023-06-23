Outlander season 7 episode 3 promo: Jamie’s next dream

As we get prepared to check out Outlander season 7 episode 3 on Starz next week, dreams could very well be key. Or, to be specific, the dreams of one Jamie Fraser.

If you saw the promo already for “Death Be Not Proud,” then you know that Jamie may be having some visions of Roger and Brianna in the future. This is something that has started to come his way in greater regularity. Even if he cannot travel to other times, he has started to figure out more and more what things could look like centuries beyond where he is.

At this point, we wonder if Sam Heughan’s character actually just needs even more of an escape than ever before. Just remember for a moment what this guy has been going through! At the end of this past episode, the Big House was fully ablaze after Wendigo Donner and his crew was ready to ransack the place. The promo strongly indicates, of course, that Jamie and Claire are still alive — not that this is going to be all that much of a surprise to anyone out there.

How important will Jamie’s dreams be in the long-term? That’s something that we’re not even sure all book readers know fully at this point. It does feel like you can tie this easily into Jamie’s ghost from the start of the series, but that’s a mystery for another time. For now, it mostly comes down to a way to see Roger and Bree after their departure to another time, and then also a tool for some potential assistance in regards to the Revolutionary War.

If nothing else, could this also be a distraction? We do suppose that on some level, this is also not something you can rule out entirely.

