Outlander season 7 episode 3 spoilers: ‘Death Be Not Proud’

Next week on Starz you are going to have a chance to see Outlander season 7 episode 3 arrive — why not dive further into it?

For those who have not heard the news yet for whatever reason, the title for the next installment is “Death Be Not Proud,” an obvious reference to the work of John Donne. This is a story that will directly continue much of what you see in episode 2, including the story expanding outward and being about multiple eras again. Does that make the narrative more complex? Absolutely it does, but at the same time we don’t really mind. After all, the most important thing right now remains the fact that everything makes sense for these characters. Also, the multiple eras is in some ways a pretty welcome throwback to the earlier days of the show, where we did get to see stuff in this vein a little more often.

Below, you can check out the full Outlander season 7 episode 3 synopsis with a little more info all about what you can expect to see from here:

Jamie discovers Arch Bug has been keeping a dangerous secret. In the 20th century, Roger and Brianna find a link to Jamie and Claire.

We are clearly at a point now where everything is going to be so much more dangerous within the 18th century, as the Revolutionary War becomes more and more the primary plot point. It is important to remember that the first four episodes of season 7 were originally supposed to be the final four of season 6 and as a result of that, we do think there’s a good bit of table-setting that will happen here … but also a good bit of action at the same exact time. Why not give us both on some level?

