Outlander season 8: Sam Heughan, Caitriona Balfe on ending

At this particular point in time, many of you are probably aware that Outlander season 8 is set to be the final one over on Starz. It’s easy to have a lot of reactions to this, but let’s start with a simple one: Isn’t this bittersweet? We wish there was more of the show — one for every book in the Diana Gabaldon series — but we are grateful for what we have. Just remember here that the bulk of premium-cable shows don’t get anywhere close to this!

It is also well-worth noting at present that season 7, at one point, could have been the end. Executive producer Maril Davis told us before the season that there were some plans in place for that, but a season 8 was eventually greenlit. Speaking to the Associated Press on that, here is what star Caitriona Balfe had to say on the subject:

“There was a conversation where it might have wrapped up in two episodes in season seven, and that just didn’t feel like the right way to do things.”

Meanwhile, Jamie Fraser himself in Sam Heughan added the following:

“We’re just happy that we also get the opportunity to actually come back and have one more stab at it.”

So when will you have a chance to see the final season?

Well, be prepared to exercise a lot of patience here! Remember that there are still eight episodes for season 7 that won’t air until 2024, and the writers’ room has already been impacted by the WGA strike. Nothing has been confirmed at present, but for us personally, we tend to think that we could easily be waiting until we get around to 2025 to see the story wrap up.

At least we know that season 8 will not be the end of this franchise, as we are going to have a chance to see the prequel Blood of My Blood at some point down the road.

How do you think that Outlander season 8 is going to conclude?

