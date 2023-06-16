Outlander season 7 episode 2: Caitriona Balfe on game-changer

Are you ready to check out Outlander season 7 episode 2 on Starz already? If you feel that way, it is pretty hard to blame you, all things considered!

For most of the premiere, it is clear that we were looking at a pretty singular focus for Jamie and Claire — making sure that she was free. Now that this has happened, though, it very much feels like everything could be changing and understandably so. There is an opportunity now to see now things move towards the start of the Revolutionary War, which we know will be a huge component in almost everything that comes.

Speaking to TV Guide, Caitriona Balfe herself notes to look out for next week’s episode, which serves as “the catalyst for a real change in the pace of the season. They are on a forward motion after that. It doesn’t really stop until Episode 16, I think.”

So what will that be? Well, it’s easy to narrow it down to something that is focused around the war, and also something that makes everyone reevaluate things further. We know that Jamie may at some point rally to leave if things become too dangerous, not that this is something that we believe personally she is ever going to be altogether interested in doing. There are a lot of decisions that will need to be made here and of course, we’re curious to see how all of them are handled!

Given that there is an eighth and final season coming, we certainly don’t think that things are going to get so drastic that a major character dies. However, aren’t there still plenty of ways to deliver a pretty high-stakes story with a ton of consequences? We tend to think so for the time being.

