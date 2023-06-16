Outlander season 7 episode 2 promo: William, Brianna meet?

Are you ready to see Outlander season 7 episode 2 arrive on Starz nest week? We are for a number of reasons, but shouldn’t William be one of them?

After all, we have now had a chance to see a new preview for what lies ahead on the series, and in that, we saw a small glimpse of the two characters seeing each other. Now, of course William doesn’t know that he is actually her half-sibling, but this is a revelation that is going to come about at some point, right? It feels like a foregone conclusion that we are going to have a chance to see this at some point, and it is really just a matter of when.

What complicates things even more is, of course, the uniform that William is wearing. He is a part of the British army! Isn’t that a foregone conclusion that it will add yet another year to the overall mess here? Well, we tend to think so! A big part of what’s going to make this particular situation so fascinating is how that very-much-difficult situation is handled given that William genuine believes that he is fighting for the right thing.

Beyond the William situation, the promo does also feature a heart-to-heart between Jamie and Roger, which is a pairing that we are almost always happy about. It is another reminder, as well, that Roger still needs to figure out his exact place in this world and who he wants to be. This is a little bit of an ongoing situation here for a number of reasons; he’s struggled for a long time to figure out how to fit in here, and he seems like he’s starting to figure that out.

However, does the Revolutionary War change that? We also know that there have been teases of time-travel leading up to the premiere…

