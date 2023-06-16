Outlander season 7 episode 2: ‘The Happiest Place on Earth’

Next week on Starz, you are going to have a chance to check out Outlander season 7 episode 2 — what more can be said about it now?

Well, first and foremost, why not discuss things in terms of the title? This is a story called “The Happiest Place on Earth” and for now, we’re really hoping for something that is bright, cheery, and full of life. Are we really going to get that? Well, it’s Outlander. The title itself seems like a pretty obvious reference to Disneyland, which has been dubbed that in marketing for many years. Maybe that may not mean much to anything going on at Fraser’s Ridge, but it certainly does in the present.

Want to learn a little bit more about the story that could be coming here? Well, we suggest that you check out the full Outlander season 7 episode 2 synopsis below:

Claire makes a startling discovery about Roger and Brianna’s newborn daughter. A familiar face returns to the Ridge with explosive consequences.

While it feels like this episode is going to be action-packed, the reality here is that most of what you see may actually be used as a setup for what will be coming up a little bit later on down the road. Given that this is a sixteen-episode season, there is probably less pressure to pay everything off right away. This is also going to be a chance for the writers to throw potentially some of the biggest challenges yet at some of these characters. You obviously hope that they will work their way through them, but this is going to be hard! Regardless of whatever may be known through history already about the Revolutionary War, why would you want to make any guarantees related to it? There is always a significant chance that something could go haywire in the end.

