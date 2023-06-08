Outlander EP interview: Could Jamie and Claire die in season 8?

If you have not heard the news as of yet, Outlander season 8 is going to be the final one over at Starz — and of course, you better believe that it’s exciting! It’s hard to think about saying goodbye to some of these characters, but we imagine it will happen in a pretty big, epic fashion.

It has already been out there that the end of this series is not necessarily going to mirror the books, with the thinking there being that the show does not want to step on anything that Diana Gabaldon is planning. With that, could you be surprised? Could major characters like Jamie and Claire be killed off? All bets are off.

With this in mind, we turn over to executive producer Maril Davis, who had some really interesting things to say to us leading up to the season 7 premiere on June 16.

Matt & Jess TV – It’s out there now that season 8 is the final one, but did you know that going into season 7?

Maril Davis – We found out [season 8 would be the final one] during season 7, and at the time, we were well [into it]. We start in the writers’ room long ahead of filming. At the time we were breaking season 7, we thought it would be our last. We weren’t sure we would get a season 8. We wrote that season with the idea that it could be our last one. It kind of shows (laughs). It’s huge! We decided that we were going to take two of the remaining books, 7 and 8, and combine them into one super-season.

I think once we found out we were doing season 8, it was too late to change the trajectory of season 7. But, I think that’s one of the reasons it feels so jam-packed and super-sized.

Over the years you’ve had all of these characters get nearly killed off, and really put through some of the most unspeakable stuff. How can you amplify the stakes here on it?

Geez, maybe we’ll kill all our characters! (Laughs.) I will say that the interesting thing about season 8 is that all bets are off. I think previously, it was a pretty likely bet that we weren’t going to kill off Jamie or Claire or anyone else. But season 8, who knows? No one’s safe.

