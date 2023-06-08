Outlander season 7: Sam Heughan – Today Show highlights

It is crazy to think, but the Outlander season 7 premiere is now less than nine days away! There is so much great stuff around the corner. For the time being, though, we want to focus on Sam Heughan, who had a fun appearance earlier today on The Today Show.

So what was the focus here? Really, it was on a lot of stuff across the board for him, and we’d be willing to say that it may be the most all-encompassing one we’ve seen from him in a while, at least when it comes to content covered in a short period of time.

For starters, this interview was the first time that Sam had a chance to discuss the season 2 premiere date of Men in Kilts coming this August. Meanwhile, he had a chance to also promote his Sassenach Spirits line while also discussing the show. Season 7 was a huge endeavor, one that lasted for a full 16 episodes and that was not a particularly easy task for everyone to take on. Yet, we tend to think that it is going to be worthwhile.

Just in case you haven’t heard too much about the future for whatever reason, just know this: Season 7 is going to be action-packed, epic, dramatic, and a whole lot more. We could span multiple eras and also see the onset of the Revolutionary War. For Jamie, this could really prove to be the most dramatic season yet, mostly from the vantage point of getting to see him have to potentially face off against William on the battlefield. Nothing about this season will be easy.

Of course, we tend to think that the performances will be top-notch! Even if times are tough for the characters, they will absolutely be good for some of the actors.

You can watch the full Today Show interview with Sam here.

What do you most want to see from Sam Heughan as we move into Outlander season 7?

(Photo: Starz.)

