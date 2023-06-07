Outlander season 8: Caitriona Balfe talks directing episode

As some of you out there may have heard earlier this month, Caitriona Balfe is going to be directing an Outlander season 8 episode. It’s a really cool achievement, and it is also not something that you can wake up and then suddenly decide to do. It takes months of practice and preparation, and the actress made that clear this morning while on Live! with Kelly and Mark.

In discussing the subject further this morning (per Entertainment Weekly), Balfe made it clear that this has been a long time coming, and that she has done a good bit of work behind the scenes already:

“I’ve been asking for a while — it’s something I’ve been interested in … Our crew have been so supportive. We’ve been there 10 years, so they’re like a proper family. It’s just been amazing. I started doing some second unit already, and I’m going to do a full episode.”

Of course, we imagine that there are going to be some real challenges that come for Caitriona in this role, with one of the biggest ones being the simple fact that she’ll probably have to direct herself here and there.

Yet, we can think of no better environment to do this in! While this show can be really intensive with its long run times and myriad of locations, there is also no better a supportive environment for Caitriona to do this in. The entire Outlander crew already loves and respects her, and they’ve likely built up a shorthand over the years. It is also something that she could bring to some other jobs down the road, if she wants.

Remember that season 7 of the series will premiere next week on Starz. Production on season 8 is still a long ways out, and it probably would be even without the writers’ strike being a factor.

(Photo: Starz.)

