Outlander season 7: Sam Heughan, Caitriona Balfe on GMA!

This morning Outlander season 7 had the latest stop in its promotional tour — Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe on Good Morning America.

So what takeaways did we have from the two stars’ appearance on the morning talk show? There are a few different things that we could talk through, but we think the biggest headline is just how reflective the two seemed to be about their careers so far and even the show. There’s a recognition at this point that everything is near the end, and that these two in particular have spent around a decade in this world. The two looked back at all of that, including when they first realized that this was going to be a huge hit.

Of course, there weren’t a lot of huge spoilers on the upcoming season in the appearance, but what we appreciated perhaps more than anything is that it felt like there was a real effort to make the interview into something special and different. We’ve seen enough Outlander promotional interviews to know that a lot of them are just four or five minutes long and are designed for super-casual viewers who are not that familiar with the brand. This was a little bit different than that, as we actually had an opportunity to see a lot of conversation pertaining to both the show, its history, and the experiences that the two have had while working on it.

Remember that technically, the seventh season does not premiere until we get around to June 16, but we know that there’s a lot of big stuff happening leading up to this. Both Sam and Caitriona have other TV interviews very soon and beyond just that, there’s also going to be a premiere event at Tribeca a little bit later in the week.

In general, let’s just say there’s a lot to look forward to here!

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Outlander right away, including the latest from Sophie Skelton

What do you most want to see from Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe on Outlander season 7?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for other updates.

(Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







