Outlander season 7 spoilers: Sophie Skelton on more time travel

In a little over one week’s time, you are going to have a chance to see the Outlander season 7 premiere over on Starz. So what lies ahead?

For the sake of this particular article, why not talk a little bit more about time travel? This has been a focal point of the series from the very beginning, and we can’t be shocked to see that continue in one way or another.

To get more on that, why not turn over to Sophie Skelton for a moment here? The actress behind Brianna made an appearance on New York Live and within that, made it abundantly clear that there “may or may not” be more time travel this time around. The fact that she even said that, at least from our vantage point, makes us think that it is coming. It would also make a little bit of sense for Brianna and/or Roger to do this. Them moving through time could happen for a number of different reasons.

Take, for starters, doesn’t it make sense if these two characters jumped forward to get updates on what happened in the best with the Revolutionary War? This can be a way to ensure that history stays as it should! Also, it could help to keep the two of them safe.

Skelton notes that this is one of her favorite seasons, and we certainly think that it is going to give the entire cast and crew a lot of room in order to operate. Consider that a function of us getting 16 episodes that are being split into two separate halves of eight. The first is coming this summer but, unfortunately, you will be waiting until 2024 to see the second part play out.

You can watch much of the interview featuring Skelton now over here.

