Outlander season 8 spoilers: How is the story going to end?

It is true that Outlander season 8 is going to be the final one for the series at Starz, and we know that we are still some time away from it premiering.

Yet, does that mean we can’t have conversations all about it? Hardly. This is going to be the final chapter of the show’s version of the Jamie – Claire story, and there is a lot of pressure that comes with that. Also, you have to remember that the series is ending prior to Diana Gabaldon’s book series, which means that the show won’t end the same exact way. That was confirmed further by executive producer Maril Davis, who had the following to say on the matter per Slash Film while at the ATX Television Festival:

“We won’t do what she’s done, just because I think we feel that would be slightly disrespectful. Obviously, she has the last book coming out, and we want her to have that ending for herself. So we will not step on her ending. Myself and one of the actors are the only two people who have read [the book’s ending]. I have not shared that with anyone else, so our showrunner couldn’t come up with something that he thinks is similar to that. Then, maybe we have a conversation with [Diana] about it. I think we kind of tried to stay away from that just to give her a respectful ending.”

We don’t see this as a situation that similar to Game of Thrones, mostly because that show diverted even more from the source material than Outlander has, in our opinion, and we know full well that there have been big diversions here and there. (Murtagh is probably one of the biggest examples of that.) We would say that Outlander and the books have featured a similar soul, but it is probably best to think of them as separate entities.

With this in mind, the best ending for the TV show is probably one that does celebrate the seven seasons beforehand, and also really allow Jamie and Claire to shine. We don’t think it necessarily has to be that elaborate or dramatic; if we get another celebration of their love story, we will be happy.

