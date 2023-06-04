Outlander season 7: The Sam Heughan, Caitriona Balfe schedule

If you weren’t excited already to check out Outlander season 7 on Starz in the relatively near future, know this: There is a lot leading up to it! In general, this is going to be a really busy next several days when it comes to Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe popping by on a number of different programs.

Today, the network actually announced a schedule-of-sorts for major TV appearances featuring the cast. When it comes to Sophie Skelton, she will actually be doing a pair of interviews tomorrow on PIX11 leading into NY Live. Meanwhile, Sam and Caitriona are both going to be appearing on Good Morning America on Tuesday, and they will split up duties on Wednesday. Sam will be appearing on The Today Show, whereas Caitriona will be taking on Live! with Kelly and Mark.

As many of you know, the big premiere event is scheduled as a part of Tribeca on June 9, and there is going to be a stream for it on the official Starz YouTube Channel. The show will officially be back come June 16, and we tend to think there is a lot of good stuff that you’ll be able to see almost right away there.

Want more evidence of that? Then let’s remind you of where the season 6 finale left off! There was a big cliffhanger involving Jamie working to rescue Claire, and we do tend to think that this is going to be a big part of at least the first episode. From there, everything will start to transfer over to what is going on with the Revolutionary War, one of the most dangerous parts of all of these characters’ lives. They will have to work almost constantly to ensure that they can stay safe.

It is 100% true that Claire, Roger, and Brianna know exactly how things go according to history. However, there is no guarantee they will work out like this at all here!

