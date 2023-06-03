Outlander season 7: Even more Sam Heughan, Caitriona Balfe fun

Isn’t it nice to know at the moment that we are less than two weeks from the Outlander season 7 premiere over on Starz? At this point, the anticipation is REAL and we are beyond excited for just about every update that comes our way.

Luckily, one of the things that the network has done a great job at as of late is giving you a continuous amount of content behind the scenes. Just think about the past few days alone! Thursday was World Outlander Day and with that, there was a panel in Austin featuring Caitriona Balfe and Maril Davis. Meanwhile, yesterday there was a new preview focusing on William Ransom.

Now, we come bearing a new video featuring Sam Heughan, Caitriona, and much of the rest of the cast discussing what feels like a fairly random topic: Who cries the most at movies. We rather like that we are getting to see this sort of silliness, where we have an opportunity to get to know the whole ensemble better. It is clear at this point that a lot of these BTS videos were filmed at the same time, and it’s allowed Starz to release a lot of them over an elongated period of time.

If you head over to the link here now, you can see this latest video. The answer may surprise some of you! Also, Caitriona makes a good point: She hasn’t seen a sappy movie with any of these people! How in the world is she supposed to have a good answer to this? That’s a little bit easier said than done, right?

Will the new season make you cry?

That is probably the easiest question to answer at this point: Yes. It will almost certainly make you cry. There may be romantic moments and major victories ahead, but this is an emotional show. That’s not going to change.

Related – Get some more discussion on Outlander, including the aforementioned video focused entirely on William

What are you most excited to see when it comes to Outlander season 7 over at Starz?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also keep coming back for some other updates.

(Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







