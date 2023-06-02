Outlander season 7: New video spotlights William Ransom

Can you believe that we are just two weeks away from the launch of Outlander season 7 over at Starz? It is a rather crazy thing to consider! Yet, here we are, nearing the end of this part of the journey.

As so many of you know already, one of the things that is going to make this season interesting is that the scale and the scope are larger than ever, as the Revolutionary War has come to Fraser’s Ridge and beyond. This means there are new threats, and one of the most complicated ones is none other than Jamie’s own biological son William Ransom! He likely never imagined that he would need to square off against him on the battlefield, and we certainly think that this is not something Sam Heughan’s character is keen to do.

The older version of William is being played by Charles Vandervaart and if you head over to the link here, you can see a preview of the character in action. Within this, he makes it clear what some of his goals are, including his desire in order to do whatever needs to be done to fulfill this duty.

We tend to imagine that this arc is going to be one of the most emotional parts of the new season, and that is a big part of what could make it fun! We anticipate a lot of drama, twists, turns, and of course also some hopeful moments at some point. We hope some of them involve William — after all, hasn’t Jamie suffered enough? Haven’t most of these characters within this world?

Hopefully, season 7 won’t make us wait too long to dive into William’s story — and we also know that he is far from the only newcomer who will be a part of the story over these 16 episodes…

