Outlander season 8: Caitriona Balfe will direct an episode!

With today being World Outlander Day, how about we celebrate some big season 8 news all about Caitriona Balfe?

While at an ATX Festival panel today featuring the actress, it was revealed that she will make her directorial debut during the final season of the show. We have to give her a round of applause for this, given that directing is no easy feat and it takes a lot of time and attention leading up to it. We imagine that she’s already spent seasons studying the process and even shadowing directors here and there to better prepare.

After all, Outlander is also not an easy show to dive into as a director, when you consider the longer run time, the extensive location work, and of course some of the action sequences we tend to see here and there. It’s a challenge, but we tend to think Caitriona is more than up for that after everything she has done as Claire Fraser!

The other great thing, of course, about Caitriona taking on this role is that it’s a skill that she can bring to whatever her next projects are. We know that she will have some film roles ahead, but would she be interesting in directing more in that space? It is possible, and she could also take on the role again in some other shows.

Remember that we do still have a ways to go until season 8 premieres, as we don’t even expect production to start for a really long time! Outlander season 7 is going to premiere on Starz come Friday, June 16, and its sixteen-episode season will be split into halves. The second half will air at some point next year, and there’s a lot to look forward to there!

(Photo: Starz.)

