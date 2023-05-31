Outlander season 8: How does writers’ strike impact future?

We know that in just two weeks, we are going to have a chance to see Outlander season 7 premiere on Starz. Is that exciting? Absolutely, but for the time being, we want to put a little bit more of the focus on season 8. This is the final season and we are pretty darn sure that it is going to be emotional … even though we don’t imagine we’ll be seeing it for quite some time. (Think in terms of 2025, more than likely.)

So how much is the current writers’ strike impacting the show? Is there something significant that you should be concerned about here?

Beyond just Outlander itself, if course we would say the strike is important. The writers are taking on issues such as the presence of AI and streaming residuals that could impact eventually other parts of the entertainment industry, as well. They have a chance to be trend-setters, and we hope that they get everything that they are asking for. In the short-term, we do think this will impact how much press you see for the upcoming season, especially from writers and executive producers.

As for season 8, we do think it is a little bit early to say if there is a huge impact behind the scenes or not. Filming was not slated to start for the final season for a good while anyway, and the same goes potentially for the prequel Outlander: Blood of My Blood. The longer the strike lasts, the more seismic the impact could be … and this is why it is worth being aware of it now. There is no clear end in sight, and we are closing in on the one-month anniversary of it starting.

Just remember as you enjoy season 7 that writers are the lifeblood of everything going on within this show. Outlander needs these brilliant words on the past for the cast to knock out of the park, so let us all cross our fingers and hope for a resolution.

Related – Get more news now on Outlander, including other teases on the future

What do you want to see on Outlander season 7, let alone season 8?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for even more great updates.

(Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







