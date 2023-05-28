Outlander season 7: New teaser focuses on Roger, Brianna

Can you believe we are just a few weeks away from seeing Outlander season 7 on Starz? We have been waiting for so long to see it. Now, it is just about here!

So with this in mind, of course we are left to wonder what the journey is going to be a lot of characters, and the latest preview puts the focus mostly on Roger and Brianna. If you head over to this link, you can see what we’re talking about. This video is mostly about the love story that exists for Richard Rankin and Sophie Skelton’s characters, and it gives you a small sense of what they are working towards. Does Roger finally have the perfect place for him as a minister?

As the season progresses, we tend to think that some of these questions will continue to surface — and yet, so will fears. As we get closer to the onset of the Revolutionary War, we do tend to think the questions will keep rising about whether or not the past is the right place for these characters to be. Unlike Jamie and Claire, they have options as to where and when they want to be — and there is also no question that this is a particularly brutal era of history.

What we do think is that Roger and Bree are going to provide an important perspective this season as they are watching well-documented history unfold before their very eyes. They are two people who love each other dearly and want to do their best to help. With that being said, what is the best way for them to do that? This is something more that you have to wonder about right now.

What are you most excited to see when it comes to Outlander season 7, especially for Roger and Bree?

Do you think that this could be one of the most fascinating seasons for them yet? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stay tuned here for some other updates further on down the road.

(Photo: Starz.)

