Outlander season 7 promo amps up Jamie, Claire romance

We are now officially under a month away from seeing the Outlander season 7 premiere on Starz, and isn’t that a cause for so much excitement? This season is going to span a good sixteen episodes and per all indications so far, is going to be as epic, dramatic, and romantic as anything that we have seen from the show to date.

In other words, there is a heck of a lot to love here if you are a longtime fan.

So what can we say about one of the latest previews revealed by Starz? Let’s just say that it puts the focus almost squarely on the Jamie – Claire love story, not that this should really surprise anyone out there. If you head over to the link here, you can see the preview in its entirety and within that, you get some reminders of how much the two love each other and how Jamie, after all they’ve gone through, cannot bear to be apart from her. This is what made their situation at the end of season 6 so devastating, and he will work to resolve that immediately during the premiere.

As the season progresses, we imagine that the two will continue to work together in order to keep their family afloat during the Revolutionary War. They will be facing greater challenges than they have in some time and yet, at the center of everything remains that desire to keep fighting together. That will never change, and we just have to hope that there are no external threats coming that will cause the two to be pushed apart for some lengthy span of time.

No matter what happens, though, Jamie and Claire will almost certainly find their way back to each other. We feel very much confident about that.

Related – Be sure to get some more Outlander discussion, including other teases from Balfe

What do you most want to see when it comes to Outlander season 7?

Do you appreciate the fairly-steady stream of previews and other content that we are getting? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for some more updates.

(Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







