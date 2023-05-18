Outlander season 7 spoilers: A big Caitriona Balfe tease

If you were not excited already to see Outlander season 7, how about we help in the form of a new tease? We tend to think that every person out there wants this season to be really strong, especially since 1) we’ve waiting so long to see it and 2) it is the penultimate one of the series.

Here’s the good news: We have it under good authority that this batch of episodes is going to be great. That authority, to be specific, is none other than Caitriona Balfe. In a new interview with TV Insider, here is what the actress had to say on the subject

“It’s really epic, expansive. We’ve opened the world out an awful lot … There are amazing characters, new and old. This is the best one we’ve done since Season 1.”

Because this season is sixteen episodes spread out into two separate halves, it does give the show a chance to really expand outward its universe and show off a number of different characters. There is so much to be excited about when it comes to these episodes starting on June 16, and it begins with resolving the huge cliffhanger that we saw at the end of this past season. From there, things will evolve as the Revolutionary War gets underway.

Be prepared for Claire’s medical expertise to become more valuable than ever, as she works to treat and support those on the battlefield. This is an essential season for her as a healer, and her historical knowledge may also prove rather useful. She knows in a broader sense how things may progress, but of course, that does not mean that they will work the same way within the show’s greater universe. There is always a chance that a few things could play out differently due to the ripple effects that come with history.

(Photo: Starz.)

