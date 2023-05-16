Outlander season 7 video: Sam Heughan, Caitriona Balfe talk story

We are now one month away officially from seeing Outlander season 7 over at Starz — isn’t there a lot to be psyched about here? We tend to think so! The Sam Heughan – Caitriona Balfe series is poised for an epic batch of episodes with all sorts of twists and turns.

So is there one specific thing that you can most expect? Well, the obvious answer is that Claire will be rescued within the first episode and from there, we can get a little bit more into the Revolutionary War. This is the main thread that could tie together a lot of what’s coming — this is a series that knows its way around bloodshed, in particular when it comes to the Battle of Culloden. However, every season is different and we imagine more and more of that will become clear over time.

If you head over to the show’s official Twitter now, you can see Heughan and Balfe both discuss how there is a lot of action ahead in these upcoming episodes. They know that the series has been setting up the Revolutionary War for a while now and with that in mind, the big question is whether or not everyone will survive. The trailer certainly made us worried about Jamie … but surely the writers would not remove Sam’s character from the overall picture, right?

What’s also rather curious here comes via Richard Rankin and Sophie Skelton, who each hint at a very interesting journey for Roger and Bree this time around. We wouldn’t be shocked if the two are in some really different locations and as a result of that, we could be gearing up for a story that looks and feels quite different. Isn’t there a lot to be excited about there?

In general, of course there will still be romance — don’t worry about that. Think about season 7 as an evolution of everything that you have know and love to date.

