Outlander season 7 premiere spoilers: ‘A Life Well Lost’ details

Come Friday, June 16 on Starz, you are going to have a chance to see the Outlander season 7 premiere on Starz — want to know more about it now?

Well, just as you would expect, there are going to be a lot of opportunities to see some action, drama, and romance almost from the get-go … but the main focus of the premiere is obviously going to be Jamie heading off to Wilmington in order to save Claire. This was set up at the end of the season 6 finale! While it is easy to assume that Claire will be okay, there could be a lot of other obstacles and consequences that stem from all of this.

For those wondering, the Outlander premiere title of “A Life Well Lost” comes from Diana Gabaldon’s A Breath of Snow and Ashes, as do some other titles for the season. The newly-released premiere synopsis has some more info on what to expect:

Jamie races towards Wilmington to rescue Claire from the gallows, only to discover that the American Revolution has well and truly reached North Carolina.

Is any of this a huge shock? Not necessarily, but we do think it is important to note that the series is going to hit the ground running with the Revolutionary War this season. After all, haven’t they spent enough time building up to it? We do tend to think so! There is a battle for Fraser’s Ridge and beyond at the center of the story, and there are some big, fundamental questions that need to be asked.

Take, for example, this: Do Claire, Roger, and Brianna end up going back through the stones if it becomes untenable for them to stick around in the 18th century? Or, is there a suitable way for them to all come out ready to fight?

What do you most want to see moving into the Outlander season 7 premiere on Starz?

Do you have any particular thoughts or expectations at the moment? Be sure to let us know right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other discussions throughout the season.

(Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







