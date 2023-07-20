American Horror Story season 12: ‘Delicate’ title confirmed

For a good while now, it looked as though American Horror Story season 12 was going to have the Delicate name attached to it. Now, FX has gone ahead and made that official.

Today, the cable network released the super-stylized first teaser (watch here) for the upcoming batch of episodes, which is described as some sort of feminist take on Rosemary’s Baby and features a cast led by Emma Roberts, Kim Kardashian, and Cara Delevingne. We’re still hoping that Billie Lourd, pictured above, has a noteworthy role.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more AMERICAN HORROR STORY videos!

So when is American Horror Story: Delicate actually going to premiere? This is where things get a bit more confusing. With the way that this teaser is put together, we wonder if once upon a time, it was meant to be connected to a specific return date. However, that may have changed in light of the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike. The series continued to film throughout all of the WGA strike in New York City, a sign that the scripts were written in advance. (Still, we do worry about not having a writer on set for changes on the fly.) We know that a good chunk of the season was filmed prior to the actors going on strike, so there is a possibility that FX decides to air it in batches. Originally, the plan was for it to be on the air before the end of the summer.

Within the aforementioned teaser, it is clear that babies remain very much a focus; not only that, but multiple characters all seem to be sporting similar blonde hair. We don’t want to take anything here as 100% canon yet (American Horror Story previews do have a tendency to be a little bit deceiving), but we do still think there’s a lot worth noting here.

Related – Get some more news on American Horror Story season 12 right now, including more implications from the strike

What do you think about American Horror Story: Delicate being the official title for season 12?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates.

(Photo: FX.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







