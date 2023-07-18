American Horror Story season 12 premiere date: Up in the air?

If you are excited to see American Horror Story season 12 premiere on FX, let’s just start by saying this: You will be waiting a while. Could it very well be longer than expected? Well, don’t be surprised.

Originally, we know that the plan was for the latest chapter of the horror anthology to air starting this summer. However, is that going to change in light of the SAG-AFTRA strike? While the show continued to film within the first two months of the WGA strike, everything is now more up in the air.

Given that we never heard any indication that filming for American Horror Story season 12 wrapped in New York, we have to imagine that there could be more that needs to be completed. With that, the show’s initial summer projection could be pushed back. That may change once the SAG-AFTRA strike is over, but this is one of those things we’re going to have to take a wait-and-see approach here. Sometimes, it is best to be patient for as long as you possibly can.

If the strike ends in the next month or so, we could see a fall premiere as possible for season 12. At the end of the day, we do think that FX would want to ensure that the show is back before the end of the fall. Halloween is a huge time for the horror franchise for the most part.

Of course, if the network really wants to make this happen, the best thing that they can do here is work with the studios and networks to resolve these strikes. Everyone wants to see everyone back at work, but making a fair wage that sets them up long-term.

