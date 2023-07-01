American Horror Story season 12 premiere date: Hopes for July

Now that we are in the month of July, we know that we are inching closer to the American Horror Story season 12 premiere. However, when will it actually be? Are we going to be getting some more news on it in the relatively near future?

Just like you would probably expect, there are a few different things well-worth getting into here, but we should really start off here with a reminder that the series is absolutely deep into production. While it has been interrupted here and there amidst the writers’ strike, we tend to think that the cast and crew are a considerable ways into the project at this point.

Now, in the past indications were that the horror anthology would return at some point this summer. Will that still happen? If so, there’s a reasonable chance that we could get a start date close to the end of the month. However, we should also note that there is still a chance at an actors’ strike and that could delay everything. Late yesterday, SAG-AFTRA and the AMPTP agreed to extend the deadline for negotiations, so the next week and a half will determine what happens there. If they can come to an agreement, we tend to think that production can keep rolling.

As of right now, we think the chance for a July premiere-date reveal is there, but somewhat slim. We tend to think that season 12 could come at the earliest in September, and we know that with this show in particular, FX does announce things pretty last-minute. We are still hoping, though, for a slightly more substantial campaign than what we saw for last season’s NYC-themed story. How can we not?

What are you most hoping to see when it comes to American Horror Story season 12 over the course of July?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

