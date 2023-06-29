American Horror Story season 12 filming: Could it be halted?

We know that American Horror Story season 12 filming has been going on for a while, even in the midst of the writers’ strike. With that being said, are we going to be in a situation soon where it stops? Let’s just say that there is a reasonable chance of that at the moment.

For those of you who are not currently aware, within a couple of days the contract for actors via SAG-AFTRA is going to expire. If there is not a deal done, then just about everything comes to a close. Because of the writers’ strike there are not even a ton of shows currently in production, but it would clearly have an impact on American Horror Story depending on how long that it lasts.

So is there going to be some major incentive for the powers-that-be to get a deal done? We’d love to say that the clear answer to that is yes, but we’re not so sure that this is going to be the case immediately. Remember that they have allowed everything to be dragged out with the writers for a while.

If an actors’ strike does get underway, you should know in advance that this is going to cause some sort of delay when it comes to a season 12 premiere date. We know that previously, it was stated that new episodes would be on in the summer, and even that has been in question for at least a little while. Our big hope of course is that everyone is paid what they are worth, but why would we make any specific predictions based on what we’ve seen already?

