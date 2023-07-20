Gen V season 1 premiere date confirmed; new details!

We have known for a little while that The Boys spin-off Gen V would be premiering this summer. Is it nice to have more info?

Well, here’s where we can start. According to a release from Prime Video today, the college-set superhero show will stream its first three episodes on Friday, September 29 and from there, air a new one a week leading up to the finale in early December. This is similar to how the past two seasons of the flagship have aired, so we’re not that shocked to be seeing something like this play out here, as well.

Will this be enough to satisfy fans of the greater Vought universe for a while? We hope so, given that season 4 of The Boys likely will not air until we get around to spring 2024 at the earliest, if not later.

In getting back to Gen V, let’s share a few new details all about what might be coming, courtesy of the official synopsis:

“Gen V explores the training of the first generation of superheroes to know about Compound V, and that their powers were injected into them, rather than God-given … These young, competitive heroes put their physical and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the school’s highly coveted top ranking.

“They quickly come to learn that ambition comes with sacrifice, and the difference between right and wrong is not as clear as they once believed. When the university’s dark secrets come to light, the students must come to grips with what type of heroes they are going to become.”

Will they even be heroes at all? That’s something else to wonder about.

Will there be cameos from familiar faces?

You can bet on it! Jensen Ackles, for example, has already indicated he will be appearing in some form as Soldier Boy.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

