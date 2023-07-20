The series finale on Mayans MC has come and gone and with that, so have so many characters. This has to be one of the deadliest finales in recent memory, as so many members of the club ended up meeting a grisly fate. The war with the Sons of Anarchy took so many down, and then EZ Reyes did the same by virtue of his own actions as a rat. He was caught and, soon after, killed by members of his own club … but it was Angel who took the first stab.

Obviously, this is not something that Angel wanted to do — EZ encouraged him to do it! This was the only way for him to save his own life and through that, eventually leave the club and find some peace. We did wonder for a lot of the final episodes if there was a way for both brothers to make it out of this and yet, it turns out this ending was in the works for a long time.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike, JD Pardo noted that he’s known about the end of his story for years. Also, he explained why his character didn’t try to talk the Mayans out of killing him:

EZ can talk himself a lot out of a lot of things. He’s a very smart man. The whole purpose of EZ this season was that he wanted to die. He realized after the death of Gaby [in season 4], where he lost his soul, that death was going to come for him. He accepted that because that was the only way he would be with his mother. The loss of EZ’s mom was so profound — he died in prison. He died in that moment when his mom died. The connection there was so strong.

Throughout the show, you see him searching and trying to grab at different things — maybe I could be this, maybe I could be that. And there’s finally this full acknowledgement of, “No. I will only have peace when I go. There’s nothing for me here.” And leading up to that moment, EZ is struggling with the fear of physical death. It’s one thing to say, “That’s where I’ll have my peace. I’m going to finish putting the Mayans on top and then I’m going to go.” But there’s such an unknown there, and as intellectual and logical as EZ is, he can’t grasp that. There are all these moments within this last season where he thinks, “Maybe it doesn’t have to end this way.” …

Pardo goes on to say that there was something profound in EZ being killed at his brother’s hand, and in that way, maybe he realized that there was no more need to be afraid. This was a way for him to find that element of peace. He leaves the world and in doing so, his brother lives. He has a chance now to give Maverick a better life.

With this, the saga of the Mayans is over — what a brutal finale this was. Yet, at the same time that final shot of Angel by the ocean, with his son, is going to linger in our mind for quite some time.

