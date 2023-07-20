Mayans MC series finale: Did it set up Broken Saints spin-off?

For a pretty extensive period of time now, we have wondered if Mayans MC would eventually lead to a spin-off about the Broken Saints. However, we already saw much of their compound destroyed in the fire earlier this season. That dashed at least some of our expectations … but then again, a lot of characters were still alive! Because that was the case, you could at the very least argue that the door was still somewhat open.

So following the series finale, is that very much possible? Well, we’d argue so given that out of all the major motorcycle clubs that we saw this season, they are the one that technically has the most people still alive. Meanwhile, Letty went back to them in one of the final scenes of this episode.

Do we think such a show is therefore possible? In theory sure, especially since Broken Saints is a great name for a club and technically, it doesn’t even have to be all of these characters. The producers could take a few of them and ultimately position them somewhere else.

So while we do think that the door is open for something more, at the same time there are a few different components that are worth thinking about here. For starters, is FX really interested? Also, who would be writing it?

Because of what is going on when it comes to the writers’ strike at the moment, we certainly do not think that we are going to be getting an answer to this at any point in the near future. Because of this, we tend to think that we could be waiting several months for more news on the future here.

Make no mistake, though — we’d love to see a spin-off happen. Also, remember that FX’s parent company Disney certainly likes franchises these days. They have made that clear many times over.

