Mayans MC series finale: Is EZ Reyes dead? The stabbing…

We knew entering the Mayans MC series finale that there was one question a lot of people had, and it was tied to EZ Reyes’ fate.

For us personally, we thought coming into the finale that he actually wouldn’t die. Why? It’s because Jax Teller did, and we didn’t think that the show was going to do something too similar to the original Sons of Anarchy. Well, let’s just say that the writers did kill off EZ, but not in a way that is any way similar. Also, it was all the more heartbreaking.

We should have assumed that at some point, we were going to see it come out that he betrayed the club and that he was a rat to the Feds. His double-dealing caught up to him in this episode and because of that, every person took a stab at him within the club … including his brother Angel. Seeing that happen, especially after watching the two spend a lot of time together earlier in the episode, was soul-crushing. Angel didn’t want to do it, but EZ encouraged him to. He recognized that it was the only way to prove that he also wasn’t a traitor, and that he and Maverick would have some sort of way to move forward. In the end, we saw that, and with Angel having covered up the name of the Mayans on his back. He had a chance to move forward and had an opportunity to start over.

EZ died as a result of multiple stab wounds, but we should note that much of the club ended up following him to the Great Beyond. Just consider the raid at the end of the episode, and all of the people who went.

Let’s give some praise now to JD Pardo, who was extraordinary in the farewell scenes with this character. EZ was never a villain — however, he made a lot of mistakes. So much of what he did was about trying to get through the war and get to the other side. His methods were extreme, but he did love his brother. Maybe that is the legacy we are left with.

