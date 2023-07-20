Justified: City Primeval season 2: Is a renewal possible?

We know that we are only two episodes into Justified: City Primeval overall, but do you think that’s going to stop us from looking ahead? We know that we have waited a really long time already to see Timothy Olyphant back as Raylan, but the show’s return has already proved to be a good time. It’s very much the same show we remember, albeit with a few new twists thrown in there plus new faces.

So does this story have to be a one-and-done thing? Or, is there hope for more? Well, you can consider this from the vantage point of how it is being promoted; or, you can consider it in terms of a network’s desire to constantly have more of a good thing.

At present, we can say that Justified: City Primeval has been billed as a limited series and by virtue of that, there should be a proper end to this eight-episode story that we’re getting a chance to see here. However, we also tend to think that, provided Raylan survives, there could always be a chance to explore something more. What you really need is just an interesting premise and some notable adversaries. We know for now that Boyd Crowder is still out there, and that is always a possibility.

With all of this in mind, it is possible that instead of a season 2 of this particular series, we could just get another Justified limited series with a different subtitle down the road. Ratings will be a factor in this, but also still the creative.

When you do consider all of this, it is pretty easy to consider the possibility that a lot of ideas are still on the table! We are pretty darn excited at the end of the day to see what transpires.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

