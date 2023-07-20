Magnum PI season 5 part 2 trailer: When will footage now emerge?

If you missed the news that came out yesterday, Magnum PI season 5 part 2 is now coming out earlier than expected — and that means a lot of plans may change.

First and foremost here, let’s remind you of the premiere date of Wednesday, October 4 at 10:00 p.m. Eastern, following the season 2 premiere of Quantum Leap. We know that there are some concerned by the later timeslot and we understand. The big silver linings here we can offer is that 1) historically, NBC has performed well with this timeslot the past several years and 2) it at least as a much better lead-in than it had on Sunday nights.

We will wait and see how the rest of Magnum PI season 5 performs in the ratings, but if it does really well, there is always that change that it gets uncanceled. We do think it is curious that the network has yet to officially promote the rest of the season as the final episodes, but we wouldn’t read too much into that just yet. (They may just not be saying too much to keep people from being mad at them for now, given that everyone is already mad enough due to the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes.)

Anyhow, what can we expect now when it comes to a trailer release date, or an opportunity to at least get some new footage? Knowing how a lot of broadcast networks promote their shows, we tend to think we will start to get a lot of promo around 3-5 weeks before the show comes back on the air. Maybe a few new photos will appear then, but we don’t anticipate too much far in advance. NBC will need to put some money into noting another time change for Magnum PI, as well as the fact that it is even on in the fall. Thanks to the previous schedule that did not have the show on it, there could be a lot of confusion. (Heck, there are still some people who think the second half of season 5 is still season 6 — there’s been a lot of flux.)

We already know what we’d love in a new trailer — new cases, plenty of action, and more romantic sparks for Magnum and Higgins. Let’s just cross our fingers and hope that we get it.

When do you think we are going to see a Magnum PI season 5 part 2 trailer?

