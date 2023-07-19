Magnum PI season 6: Does the fall return date help a revival?

Even though NBC has already canceled Magnum PI, does that mean that the show’s fans are giving up? Hardly. We have seen multiple efforts to bring the show back already, and we’ve also seen little evidence that this is slowing down at all.

With that in mind, we tend to think that a lot of people are going to see the show’s newly-announced October return date as great news. Sure, it may be sad for those out there who wanted new episodes to last as long as possible, but it does present an earlier opportunity to get viewers to the series in a fairly fast amount of time.

Really, the chances of a season 6, whether it be at NBC or elsewhere, could come down to how well the show performs on Wednesday nights at 10:00 p.m. Eastern this fall. It is a later timeslot, and that does come with its fair share of challenges. However, you can also argue that there isn’t a ton of scripted competition out there this fall and people will be eager for the series’ signature brand of escapism. We also think that fans will rally hard to try to get more made. We recognize that live+same-day ratings are not the end all / be all for television these days, but they do still matter. That may be especially the case for NBCUniversal given that their streaming library for the show on Peacock does not contain the entirety of the show. It needs these numbers.

Bringing the show back would be a monumental undertaking at this point, given the cast is no longer under contract and getting a network to change their mind is hard, especially in this era of cost-cutting. Also, no one quite knows when the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes are going to end, and we foresee some networks hiding behind those as an excuse to drop some prorgramming.

Still, there’s nothing wrong with having a little bit of hope, right? While Magnum PI may be an underdog, we’ve seen this show defy the odds before. Can’t it do that again?

Related – Get some more news right now on Magnum PI, including the season 5 return date

Are you still hopeful at all for a Magnum PI season 6 renewal?

Be sure to let us know below, and also come back to get some other updates on the show coming up.

(Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







