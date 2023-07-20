The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2: Is it renewed, canceled?

Following the season 1 finale this week on AMC and AMC+, will The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 happen? Is there something more to hope for?

Just as you would imagine at this particular point, there is a lot to be excited about — the finale is going to bring some measure of closure to Negan and Maggie’s story, but more than likely, open the door for more. We know how much this overall universe means to the network, and also just how many of these spin-offs are already out there. We tend to think an official announcement is going to arrive, sooner rather than later.

Now, we are well-aware that the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes are currently going on, and you can argue that these could in some form delay announcements from getting out. This is technically true but at the same time, networks don’t have to wait to the end of the strikes to actually announce future seasons. They are in their purview to do things earlier, so we wouldn’t be shocked if something more is confirmed down the road at San Diego Comic-Con.

Here is the #1 thing that we would want in the event that a season 2 is announced — a slightly longer season. We don’t think that Dead City needs to suddenly become some 16-episode behemoth, but a story of eight or ten episodes would at least allow us to get more depth around the entirety of the cast. After all, at present we get a little frustrated when people other than Maggie and Negan are on-screen, mostly because we know we have such limited time to see some of what is happening with them.

Let’s now just cross our fingers that actors and writers are paid everything they deserve soon and with that in mind, that the show comes back in 2024.

