Law & Order: SVU season 25 premiere date officially delayed

While many people out there likely assumed that this was happening, it was made 100% official today — Law & Order: SVU season 25 will not premiere this fall.

NBC confirmed the news earlier today be sharing their official fall schedule, which has been updated to reflect both the ongoing WGA strike and the newly-initiated SAG-AFTRA strike. The studios and networks of the AMPTP have shown little willingness to come back to the bargaining table and with that, it remains to be seen when everything will come to a close.

Is it theoretically possible that a deal could be signed this month and the return date for season 25 could shift again? Sure in theory, but in practice? Hardly. We have to anticipate now that Law & Order: SVU, plus the rest of the franchise, will not air until at least January.

As for what the ongoing strikes mean for the episode count of the Mariska Hargitay series, we are looking at somewhere between 13 and 15 episodes at present. Networks tend to conclude their seasons in May no matter when the season starts, with rare exceptions including the time of the writers’ strike. We’re not going to get a 22-episode season that is delayed; keep that in mind.

The #1 thing to hope for

That is rather simple: That a lot of fans, actors, and writers all do their best to apply pressure to the AMPTP in order to bring them back to the table. Actors and writers are fighting for things that are reasonable, and we should note that Hargitay herself has already been on the WGA picket line this summer. She like so many others, realizes that without great storytellers, there are no shows. They all deserve a chance to not only earn a livable wage, but also get opportunities for advancement and to avoid the rising threat of AI.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

