Law & Order: SVU season 25: The latest on possible episode count

How many episodes are we realistically looking at right now when it comes to Law & Order: SVU season 25? We understand the questions, given that the writers’ strike is more than 75 days in and the SAG-AFTRA strike kicked off last week.

We should go ahead and note this: Even if the actors sign a deal this week, filming still cannot start. There are no scripts, and it could still be months before the WGA and the studios / networks within the AMPTP ultimately hammer out a deal. Do we think that the broadcast networks have a better incentive to make a deal soon than the streaming services? In theory sure, since they have a strict schedule that they have to meet. Of course, the folks at NBC still have to step up to the plate.

For some wisdom on how the writers’ strike is impacting a show like SVU at present, why not turn to its former showrunner? In a series of posts on Twitter, Warren Leight mapped out where the situation stands at present:

In years gone by, today, the 17th would have been the day we began shooting SVU’s 2nd ep of the season. We’d probably have drafts of the next three scripts in various states. Stories for one or two after that. If the strike were to end August 1 (spoiler alert, it won’t) and if writers’ deals somehow closed quickly, the earliest production could begin would be after Labor day. Normally we’d have shot 5 or 6 episodes by then. For every month the strike continues after August 1, network shows lose another 2 and 1/2 episodes.

Networks have all but lost the fall season, and shows like Blue Bloods, FBI, Greys, and SVU will be lucky to produce 15 episodes next season. Given the amort, the cost of each episode goes up considerably when the season order shrinks. Most networks post the new eps on their streamers (Peacock, et al) the next day. It’s a big reason people subscribe. Every week the strike continues, the already fragile health of the networks is compromised in order to protect deep-pocketed competitors.

Networks pay fair residuals, and in general don’t employ mini rooms. An interim deal could save them their seasons, and get people back to work. The AMPTP apparently hopes writers and actors will break under the pressure, but what about the pressure within the AMPTP?

There is some valuable wisdom within these series of posts, and given where things stand at present, we tend to think that 13 episodes would be a cautiously optimistic view of the SVU season 25 episode count. 15 may still be possible, but it would take some pretty quick movement to make that happen.

Just know this at the moment — the cast and crew want to be at work. The same goes for the writers. They just all want a deal that is fair and one that will set the stage for a sustainable future.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

