Secret Invasion season 1 episode 5: Nick Fury’s big secret

In the aftermath of Secret Invasion season 1 episode 5, there is one thing that we can say with some measure of confidence. Every episode seems to have a pretty big reveal, no?

Well, when it comes to episode 5, let’s just say that we now have a far more acute understanding as to why Nick Fury is out there, attempting to fight the good fight and stop the Skrulls. After all, it turns out that he is responsible for everything that’s happened. He created this mess and by virtue of that, he is now the person who has to figure out how to stop it. It all comes back to the events of Avengers: Endgame, and that is where Gravik likely came up with the plan to create the super-Skrulls.

Now, we are getting set up for an action-packed conclusion with this new information in mind. We’re not ultimately that shocked that Fury ended up planting the seed that led to Gravik’s master plan now, mostly because this isn’t the first time that the MCU has told a story about the Avengers / other characters essentially creating their own problem. This may be a pretty different problem than what they faced with Ultron, but there are at least a few things that it shares with it.

Moving forward now, our hope here is mostly just that we see some real resolution to all of this and even if Fury isn’t able to wipe out the problem entirely, he at least stops the war from spiraling out of control. From there, this show can better set the stage for The Marvels, which is coming out later this year.

For the record…

We don’t think that it is any coincidence that there’s a lot of publicity for that film right now, or that ABC is going to air Ms. Marvel in the weeks ahead. They are very much setting the stage.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on the next Secret Invasion episode right now, otherwise known as the finale

What did you think about the events of Secret Invasion season 1 episode 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

(Photo: Disney+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







