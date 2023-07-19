Secret Invasion season 1 episode 6: The epic finale!

As we get prepared to see Secret Invasion season 1 episode 6 on Disney+ next week, there is a lot to be excited for.

So, where do we start off here? The most important thing that we can say, at least for the time being, is that we’re going to be moving into the epic, emotional finale. Like some other Marvel shows at the streaming service, the plan here was to do a reasonably short series with a defined beginning, middle, and end here. There won’t be a cliffhanger per se for another season; instead, there is going to be a setup for another movie in The Marvels.

What we do wonder entering this episode is simply this: Is the invasion about to be not anywhere near as secret? Are there some extremely chaotic battles to come? At the moment, we do think there’s a good chance that we could be seeing something like this transpire. We are ready for the Skrull crisis to be taken to yet another level … and, of course, for there to be some more casualties. From the get-go, this show has not been shy when it comes to taking these sort of big, creative risks. It is a big part of what makes it exciting, though at the same time, you want to see some of these characters around for future projects!

The only person that we are 100% confident will make it through at this point is Nick Fury. Everyone else, at least for the time being, feels like fair game.

One other thing to remember

Cherish these Marvel – Disney+ shows right now, since there is a chance that they are not going to be around forever! Based on a lot of recent comments from Bob Iger, it seems like Disney could be scaling back a lot of their franchise output due to an oversaturation of the brand the past few years.

