Elsbeth season 2 episode 8 spoilers: Fall finale details

As you prepare to see Elsbeth season 2 episode 8 on CBS next week, there is one major thing that can be stated now: This is the fall finale! It is the last one we are going to see for a while and with that in mind, it makes some sense that we’re going to see yet another big-name guest star.

With all of this being said, why not go ahead and bring up Laurie Metcalf? One of the great things about her is that she is excellent at towing the lines between comedy and drama. Here, she could find a way to do a little bit of both — and we should also note that more of Michael Emerson is coming as well.

Want to score a few more details now on what the future holds? Then check out the full season 2 episode 8 synopsis below:

“Toil and Trouble” – Elsbeth is thrown into the world of television after the showrunner of a long-running police procedural is brutally murdered in his office, and although it appears to be the act of a disgruntled fan, she begins to suspect the show’s longtime star Regina Coburn (Laurie Metcalf), who yearns for artistic fulfillment. Meanwhile, Judge Crawford (Michael Emerson) continues to be a thorn in Elsbeth’s side, on the CBS Original series ELSBETH, Thursday, Dec. 19 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Honestly, we have no issue with Judge Crawford sticking around here as long as there is a story here — it is always nice to have great villains in this world and honestly, we’re just glad to see Emerson and Carrie Preston onscreen together for a while.

