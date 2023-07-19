Mayans MC season 5 episode 10: Final series finale expectations

As so many of you likely know at this point, tonight is set to bring you Mayans MC season 5 episode 10 — and we are definitely not ready for it. After all, this is the series finale, and everything that we’ve seen so far on this show over the years is going to build to some sort of epic conclusion.

So just what is it that you can expect to see from start to finish here? Well, let’s just say that there are a lot of different things to prepare for in advance here.

First and foremost, get prepared for one of the most violent stories that we have had a chance to see so far within this world. Just think about everything that remains unresolved following the apparent death of Felipe at the end of last week. That makes us think that revenge is going to be on the minds of all the Mayans, but getting that won’t come easy.

We anticipate that there is going to be a lot of closure when it comes to the battle between the MC and the Sons of Anarchy, and we also do tend to think that there will be closure for a few other stories all across the board here as well. Take, for starters, what’s going to happen when it comes to Emily and Miguel. Or, what could be coming when it comes to someone like Lincoln Potter who has certainly been a target of a lot of people on all sides for a good while now here.

The most important thing to note

This episode is a whopping two hours long when you factor in commercials! Because of that, we would say that you will have a chance to get a lot of closure … and maybe a few surprise cameos and twists.

Related – Check out some more news on Mayans MC right now, including details on what’s ahead

What do you think we are going to see over the Mayans MC series finale?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for all sorts of other updates.

(Photo: FX.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







