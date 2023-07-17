Mayans MC series finale: Is this the end of the franchise?

In just a couple of days now the Mayans MC series finale is going to be here. For the sake of this article, though, we want to look big-picture.

So what is our main focus at this point? Just think in terms of the long-term future of the franchise that started with Sons of Anarchy. Is the JD Pardo series going to be it? We have speculated over the past few months about the potential of a series about the Broken Saints and yet, nothing remains official on that subject. In the end, we do have to prepare for an ending that potentially ties up all loose ends and doesn’t pursue another show elsewhere.

With that being said, though, we aren’t going to believe that the series finale is the conclusion of the franchise until someone actually comes out and says just that. Because of the writers’ strike, it makes it hard right now to announce anything being in development. Because of that, don’t be shocked if once things are settled between the studios and the WGA, something more comes out.

Do we think that there is more value in telling some stories in this world? Absolutely, and we know that in general, television is extremely focused on franchises at the moment. We recognize that Mayans MC may not be your sort of prototypical show owned by a Disney studio, but it does focus on a walk of life that you rarely ever seen on television. There is a lot of value in that.

Personally, we still think that a version of the Broken Saints remain the frontrunner for the next spin-off, but it may not feature any characters we know. It is really too early to tell at this point, and the producers could even figure that out in the months after a potential show is even greenlit.

Related – Will EZ Reyes die over the course of the Mayans MC series finale?

Do you think that the end of Mayans MC is also going to be the end of the show as a whole?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

(Photo: FX.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







